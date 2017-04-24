× Investigators still trying to determine cause of Dollar General fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rubble is all that remains at this Dollar General off Old Madison Pike after a fire tore through it Sunday afternoon.

Huntsville fire crews battled the fire for several hours, but the building sustained significant damage, reduced to just remains.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which still hasn’t been determined at this time.

“When I walked in I saw the smoke. I figured they were working on something,” said customer Cedric Carr.

And what started out as smoke quickly turned dangerous. “We turned back around and looked at it and noticed there were flames on the ceiling, so we all ran out of the store,” said Carr.

Dollar General released a statement saying they are thankful all customers and employees in the store at the time of the fire were able to get out safely. In the meantime, employees from the store are being temporarily relocated to other area stores.

Dollar General said they will continue to work collaboratively with local authorities and the fire marshal on their review of what may have caused the fire.

They are in the process of assessing the damage, and once that’s done they said they will have updated plans on the stores future.

There are still 19 other Dollar General locations in the area.