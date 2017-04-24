× Huntsville setting the stage for possible changes to city’s music scene

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The up-and-coming mixed-use development MidCity Huntsville aims to transform not only the old Madison Square Mall site, but the way north Alabamians shop.

“The future of retail is a mix of entertainment, food and beverage, along with traditional shop-like retail,” said Huntsville Urban Development Director Shane Davis. “People want to do more than just shop when they come to a venue.”

Included in that mix, an 8,500 seat outdoor amphitheater. But now, the city of Huntsville is also fine-tuning amphitheater plans to revitalize Joe Davis Stadium.

“Being good stewards of assets within the city, before we just demolish Joe Davis Stadium, the council and the mayor and the administration said let’s look at can this almost 40-year-old facility be repurposed,” said Davis.

The proposal sets the stage for a 10,000 seat outdoor amphitheater in the Huntsville Stars’ old digs. While a study plans to examine whether that’s even feasible, others wonder if the move will hit the right note.

Davis said Huntsville’s peer cities have already drummed up support for multiple venues.

“Amphitheaters throughout most communities vary in size and scale and you could see that in Huntsville,” he said.

The feasibility study of Joe Davis Stadium is expected to be complete in a few months. If an amphitheater is a possibility for the site, Huntsville City Council would need to approve a proposal.