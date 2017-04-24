× Huntsville set to host 2018 Alabama State Games

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Sports fans in Huntsville, you might want to mark your calendars for next June! That’s when you’ll have the chance to enjoy the state’s largest multi-sport event right from your own backyard.

On Monday, Huntsville-Madison County leaders announced that the 2018 Alabama State Games are set to be held in Huntsville for the next two years.

“It really took a whole team to get them here. Senator Arthur Orr was tremendous in bringing the planners here so they could see first hand what Huntsville has to offer,” said Judy Ryals, President of the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The games feature over 20 different sporting events with athletes of all ages and skill levels competing.

“The logical place is Huntsville, because it has the facilities. The Von Braun Civic Center for the opening ceremonies, you don’t have to worry about the weather. The Natatorium,” explained Senator Arthur Orr.

Senator Orr said the games will mean millions of dollars for North Alabama.

“Anywhere from 5,000 to 6,000 athletes we expect to come. And they bring their moms, their dads, their grandparents, their friends, and others all leasing hotel rooms across the area,” he said.

Adding to that, they are opening the games up to Tennessee athletes as well since Tennessee doesn’t have their own state games.

“Whether it’s volleyball, whether it’s swimming whether it’s soccer, any of these events they’d be welcome to participate in. So the metro Nashville area, of course and then Chattanooga, they’re a little bit closer, so trying to pull them down,” said Senator Orr.

The state games will take place June 8-10 of 2018. Huntsville is also already set to host the games for the 2019 season as well.