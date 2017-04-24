Girl Scouts create troop for homeless girls in New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. - It's a first for the Girl Scouts of greater New York. Girl Scout Troop 6000 is made up solely of homeless girls.

The troop was started by a mom who lost her home as a way to give her girls something to look forward to.

All the members live at the Sleep Inn in Queens.

The troop has 25 members and is still growing.

Lack of money isn't stopping girls from participating. The Girl Scouts of Greater New York is covering the costs. That includes the membership fee, a starter kit of patches, pins, workbooks, vests and monthly dues.

Donations are also being accepted to help support the troop.