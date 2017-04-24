Congressman Bradley Byrne takes CBS News along to town hall meetings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CBS News) - Congress is back in session. On their two week break, many congress members held town hall meetings in their districts.

CBS News Chief Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes rode along to three town halls with Republican Congressman Bradley Byrne.

Health care was the number one topic.

Franny James, for example, drove two hours to tell him about her daughter. "She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder," said James. "Are you willing to commit to opposing any bill that allows the insurance companies to discriminate against pre-existing conditions?"

Byrne responded with information about the bill he currently supports. He says, "(the bill) has the exact same wording we have in the law today with regard for existing conditions."

Byrne held 11 town hall meetings last week while Congress was in recess.