Boy Scout Troop learns self-expression during ‘Be Smart Through Art’ event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Some very special Boy Scouts learned the importance of community through art on Saturday, April 22 at the Huntsville Museum of Art.

It's part of a project called Leadership Huntsville and the goal is to help teach people how to engage in their communities.

The event called 'Be Smart Through Art' introduced the kids of Boy Scout Troop 400 to art of all kinds in hopes they're inspired to use it to interact with their surroundings and express themselves.

Troop 400 earned an Art Merit badge while they learned the history and elements of art like line, shape, color, texture, and composition.

"We're happy to have the kids here today to explore art. Art helps people with self-expression and critical thinking skills. We're also exposing them to careers in the art field and what a museum is like," said education associate Candace Bean.

The organizers of the event have other community engagement events planned down the road.