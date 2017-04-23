× You’ve Got Talent! But There Could Be a Catch

Talent scouts are always on the prowl for the next great star of fashion model – people with potential. They may even try to recruit you. However, while this may seem like a great opportunity, remember that not everyone who offers to help promote you always has your best interest in mind.

Whether you’re interested in a modeling career, looking to make it big in the singing industry, or hoping to break into the acting world, be vigilant for scammers. The Better Business Bureau warns that some talent searches go no further than the time they are in your city. Legitimate talent agencies are more comparable to an employment agency.

According to the FTC, ‘unscrupulous model and talent scouts have their acts down pat. Listen carefully to read between their lines.

“We’re scouting for people with your ‘look’ to model and act.”

I need to sign up as many people as possible. My commission depends on it.

I need to sign up as many people as possible. My commission depends on it. “Your deposit is totally refundable.”

Your deposit is refundable only if you meet very strict refund conditions.

Your deposit is refundable only if you meet very strict refund conditions. “You must be specially selected for our program. Our talent experts will carefully evaluate your chances at success in the field and will only accept a few people into our program.”

We take almost everyone.

We take almost everyone. “There’s a guaranteed refund if you’re not accepted into the program.”

Everyone's accepted into the program. Forget the refund.

Everyone’s accepted into the program. Forget the refund. “You can’t afford our fees? No problem. You can work them off with the high-paying jobs we’ll get you.”

We demand payment, whether or not you get work.

We demand payment, whether or not you get work. “Commissions from our clients are our major source of income.”

Our income comes from the fees we charge you.’

The BBB offers the following advice to help you avoid becoming the victim of a talent business scam:

No company can guarantee your success . You should recognize that your talents, no matter how outstanding, may have little or no commercial potential, and you should expect nothing more than personal satisfaction from the experience.

Use caution when entering into any agreementsin the talent industry. Ideally, a licensed attorney with knowledge of and experience in the field of entertainment law should review any contracts and advise you about the terms of the agreement before you sign any documents. At a minimum, carefully read all documents for specific details of services to be performed by both you and the contracting business (or individual).

Ideally, a licensed attorney with knowledge of and experience in the field of entertainment law should review any contracts and advise you about the terms of the agreement before you sign any documents. At a minimum, carefully read all documents for specific details of services to be performed by both you and the contracting business (or individual). Be especially cautious of agreements that require you to pay advance fees to the agency for services that will not necessarily result in a viable contract. One example could require you to purchase a costly portfolio of pictures which can only be shot by their photographer. Another scenario may involve an expensive professional recording session with a lack luster end result.

Be aware that many contracts will bind you for several years, making it virtually impossible to get out of the deal in order to pursue a better opportunity. Although many businesses may fulfill the terms of the contract, their efforts on behalf of the artist, musician or songwriter to produce a commercially profitable product may not necessarily be successful.

Ask around. Get referrals from friends and business organizations and check out the company's BBB Business Profile at org.

Get referrals from friends and business organizations and check out the company’s BBB Business Profile at org. Look for credentials. Find out if the company is affiliated with any professional organizations or licensing agencies and check their status.

Consumers can obtain additional advice by contacting the following music industry trade associations:

