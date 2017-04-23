× Why a VT grad lives each day to the fullest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s been a little more than 10 years since the deadly massacre at Virginia Tech. A student shot and killed 32 people before taking his own life. We sent several crews to the campus to cover the tragedy. When we arrived on campus in Blacksburg on April 16th 2007, we met Jordan Farina. He graduated from Brooks High in Killen and UAH before going to VT as a graduate assistant. He was in a building close to where the shootings happened. “I really felt small I guess would be the best way because I knew something was going on but there was actually nothing I could do about it,” he told us. He worried about the families of the victims. “A lot of these kids that died, they’re young. They’re my age,” Jordan told us. “All I can feel to do is just pray for those families.”

We found another student with ties to the Tennessee Valley. “Being around other students, being around other Hokies really helps grieving a little bit,” Ben Davidson said. He graduated from Huntsville’s Grissom High School in 2004. “I don’t know if it will ever be the same here again but I think all of will try as hard as we can to make it so,” Ben said.

The tragedy hit even closer to home for Megan Wickre. “As soon as I saw the picture on TV, I was like, I know who that kid is. I remember I looked through my old paper work and I knew it was him. And it wasn’t surprising,” she told us that day. She had a class with the shooter her freshman year.

We reconnected with Megan for the 10 year anniversary. She remembers “I had class in that room the week before and I was in that building the week before.” When Megan graduated and went to law school, she was more aware of her surroundings telling us, “I was very hesitant when I would go into class. I would be very aware of exits.”

Now a criminal defense attorney, Megan’s married and has a daughter. She lives each day to the fullest. “And living in a way, do the things I want to do, not wait to do certain things because, you know, tomorrow is not promised,” she said. Every year on the anniversary, she wears something special. “I’ve worn it to court, I’ve worn it to whatever I was doing that day on April 16th of that year,” she said. It’s a ribbon she and her girlfriend made before they graduated. “It’s a way to honor the memory of those who died,” she said. Megan also says she and other Hokies live by two mantras, live for 32 and never forget. Live for those who were killed and couldn’t live their lives and always honor the memory of the victims.