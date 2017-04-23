× Where do we go from here? District 6 to hold town hall on immigration and other policies

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — President Trump has taken a strong stance on the Affordable Care Act and immigration. Actions at the national level are being taken, but Madison County district six commissioner Bob Harrison has concerns about how those actions are affecting his community.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Commissioner Harrison is holding a town hall where he wants to discuss the Affordable Care Act and immigration.

“I think it’s about ten percent of the population of Madison County is Hispanic,” he said.

With different immigration reform legislation rolling out, he said they are already seeing the impact in district six.

“We have approximately 1,500 immigrants in my community who are being adversely affected by the current immigration policy,” he said.

Commissioner Harrison cites their fears of intimidation, retaliation, and above all, being removed from their homes.

“We know of at least two situations where mother and children have been left without resources, and we’ve had to rely on community resources,” he explained.

The question Commissioner Harrison wants to try and answer is, “Where do we go from here?”

“It’s causing a whole myriad of problems. We want to address those and see how we as a community can deal with that issue, and to help alleviate the kinds of concerns that they have,” he said.

He invites everyone, not just those in his district, to come out and have their voices heard.

The town hall is taking place on Tuesday, April 25th, at the Bob Harrison Center. Located at 6156 Pulaski Pike NW, Huntsville 35810 at 6 p.m.