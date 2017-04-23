× Update on Healthcare Marketplace Robo-Calls

Navigating the Healthcare Marketplace is complex enough, but trying to determine who is and is not allowed to make healthcare related calls to consumers can be even more confusing. While not every robo-call may be from a scammer, the FTC has specific guidance on this issue as follows.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (“HIPAA”). Based on regulations by the Department of Health and Human Services,’ the only healthcare calls that are exempt are those “made by, or on behalf of, a covered entity or its business associate, as those terms are defined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, 45 CFR 160.103.”’

Who Can Call You

“The HIPAA Privacy Rule permits only three types of calls, whether “live” or prerecorded, by a healthcare provider or its business associates without a patient’s prior authorization – namely:

calls to describe a health-related product or service that is provided by, or included in a plan of benefits of, the covered entity making the communication;

calls for treatment of the individual; and

calls for case management or care coordination for the individual, or to direct or recommend alternative treatments, therapies, health care providers, or settings of care to the individual.

Only these three categories of prerecorded healthcare message calls are exempt from the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR) prohibition of telemarketing calls that deliver a prerecorded message. Some examples of exempt healthcare-related HIPAA calls are prerecorded messages calls made by or on behalf of a:

pharmacy to provide prescription refill reminders;

medical provider to provide medical appointment or other reminders (for example, availability of flu shots or mammograms);

durable medical equipment supplier to document that a patient has used his or her current supply (for example, of insulin needles or respiratory supplies) before sending additional supplies; and

case manager to check on a patient’s condition.”

Who Can’t Call You

According to the FTC, “the healthcare message exemption does not apply to Healthcare Marketplace insurers that are trying to reach prospective clients. Prerecorded messages involving products or services not prescribed by a doctor or other healthcare provider as part of a plan of treatment, and therefore not within the healthcare exemption would include, for example prerecorded message calls made by or on behalf of a provider of:

vitamins, minerals, or alternative medical therapies;

gym or health club memberships; or

weight loss products or programs.”

Learn more about the HIPPA Privacy Rule. For a definition of terms in this rule, go to the Cornell University School of Law – Legal Information Institute’s 45 CFR 160.103 – Definitions.

If you would like to report a scam, please call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.