Seen Signs like These Lately? Be Careful If You Want to Sell Your Home

If you’ve driven around lately, you’ve probably run into signs just that say – “We Buy Houses!”. A telephone number is usually all that is listed. The underlying claim: “Sell your house quickly; avoid the middle man.” Sounds like a great opportunity to sell your home quickly and possibly save you some money on closing costs. Be careful! Think about what you may be getting yourself into before you call. In this case, you are typically dealing with a “house flipper” – a real estate investor who buys a house at below market value, renovates it, and puts it back on the market as quickly as possible.

Depending on market conditions, price, and the condition of the home, it can take from 6-18 months to sell a house. People who are desperate to get out from under their mortgage or in need of quick cash however, may be tempted to call a house flipper.

While there is nothing intrinsically wrong with house flipping and there are many reputable people doing this to make extra income, a would-be seller should be cautious when considering this method to sell their home.

According to Forbes.com, while there are pro’s to selling your home to a real estate investor, including fast closings and flexible payment options, there are also con’s to consider:

Sale of you home at well below market price. The investor wants to turn a profit when they re-sell it at a later date.

Investors are not required to be licensed, putting you at risk.

Though there are many honest investors, this real estate gray area is rife with fraud.

Source: Forbes.com: Pros and Cons of Selling Your Home To A Real Estate Investor

Best Practice: Use a Licensed Real Estate Agent.

So how do you select one? The BBB recommends buyers interview several candidates before choosing one to help in the sale of your home. Ask friends and family for references, then check each real estate agent’s BBB Business Profile to see his or her history of complaints, BBB rating and more. Ensure each agent is properly licensed.

During the interview process, ask the agent for recommendations from previous clients. Ask how many home sales the agent has made in the last year and the average price of the homes sold. Be wary of agents who make big promises while asking for little. It’s unlikely they will be able to deliver.

If you would like to report a scam, please call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.