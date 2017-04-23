Defense outshines offense in Alabama A&M Maroon and White Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AAMU Athletics)- Under a gray, overcast sky Sunday, Alabama A&M Head Football Coach James Spady saw some bright spots at the annual Maroon & White spring game.

"I saw great effort today," Spady said. "If I had a grade, I'd give it a B-plus."

The defense, wearing maroon, won 43-23 over the offense (white). The Maroon scored by touchdowns, getting turnovers, forcing punts and three-and-outs and the White received points by touchdowns, PATs, field goals and big plays.

Defensive back Dylan Hamilton scored on a 51-yard interception return and Reginald Paige also had an interception to contribute to the Maroon's score.

Spady cited the defensive play as a highlight of the game.

"I'm encouraged by the continued development of the defense," he said.

Offensively, Marceles Clash had a pair of touchdown catches - including a highlight-film catch in the back of the endzone - and Zabrian Moore was at the receiving end of a 44-yard pass and a 48-yard pass.

In the early going, however, the offense was struggling, Spady said.

"There were too many mistakes by the offense early on," he said. "But they responded when I challenged them."

The Bulldogs will wrap up the spring workouts with a practice Monday, one that will reflect on Sunday's scrimmage.

"We'll practice in shorts," Spady said. "We'll make some corrections from (Sunday)."