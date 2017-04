× Crews work to restore power in west Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is working to restore power in west Huntsville.

Currently there is a power outage affecting the Jetplex industrial area from James Record Rd south to City of Triana and from Glenn Hearn Blvd east to Zierdt Rd.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.