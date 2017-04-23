Attention book lovers! ‘Reader Riot’ in Downtown Florence is an event you wont want to miss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Downtown Florence will soon be buzzing with book lovers and famous authors.

Reader Riot will be taking place at various locations across the city including UNA's campus, churches and of course the library. The two-day event will be April 28-29 and is being hosted by the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.

There are 18 featured authors and poets slated to attend including R. L. Stine, Melanie Benjamin, Tim Crothers, Frank X Walker and many more.

There will be film screenings, book sales, and book signings along with hands on activities for all ages. The event is free to attend.

For more information about Reader Riot and a schedule of the events