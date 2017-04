× General Gus Perna discusses his role in the Army Materiel Command

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The commanding General of the Army Materiel Command, Gus Perna, says soldiers always have to be ready. He says when he found about a past deployment for a unit he was commanding, he had to act quickly.

He and his soldiers had to be ready.

General Perna and Steve Johnson sat down to discuss the massive support system needed for our soldiers in this week’s Leadership Perspectives interview.

