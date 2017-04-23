× 2 killed in Cullman County following ATV accident

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two people were killed after being hit by an ATV that overturned at Stony Lonesome Park Saturday afternoon according to our news partners at AL.com.

Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said one victim died on the scene, the other died on the way to an unspecified hospital.

Others were reportedly injured in the crash.

The crash occurred at a trail riding park on Alabama 69 in Bremen around 4 p.m. The Bremen Fire Department responded to the scene.

No further details are available at this time.