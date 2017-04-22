YOUR PHOTOS: Severe storms with hail, high winds hit the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A cold front moving into the Tennessee Valley Saturday afternoon kicked off numerous clusters of strong and severe storms.

In some parts of Lincoln and Giles Counties in Tennessee, the hail covered the ground and looked more like snow had fallen.

There are reports of damage done by a possible tornado in northwestern Cullman County as well as western Franklin County, around the Pleasant Site community.

