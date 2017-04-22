× The Bloomin’ Festival Arts and Crafts Fair returns to Cullman

An annual tradition returns to Cullman this weekend. The Bloomin’ Festival is the perfect way to welcome back all things spring.

Bloomin’ Festival is a two day event that attracts thousands of visitors to the campus. More than 140 booths are filled with artists demonstrating and exhibiting their work. The festival is the largest fundraiser annually for the operation and maintenance of the school. Special discounted rates are offered for the weekend to visit Ave Maria Grotto. Completing the weekend is the give-away of a new automobile and other valuable prizes.

The annual Bloomin’ Festival Arts and Craft Fair will be held Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23 at the Saint Bernard Prep School in Cullman from 9 a.m till 5 p.m.

There will be a 5k/10k Cross County Race on Saturday, April 22 at 7:15 a.m. Participants of all ages will compete. Online registration is closed, but on site registration will be available starting at 6 a.m.

An admission donation of $5 is encouraged for entry into the arts and craft fair. Children five and under can enter free. Handicapped parking is available. Guests are asked to leave their pets at home for the event.