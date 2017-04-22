× The annual Car and Bike Family Fest is an event you wont want to miss

Calling all car and bike enthusiasts! The annual Car and Bike Family Fest is an event you wont want to miss.

Real Fathers Making a Difference and Wheel Fix It have joined forces to put on the event. Bring the entire family and your lawn chairs for a fun filled day. A video game truck, inflatables, food trucks, resource activity booths, and of course cool cars, bikes, and trucks will keep you entertained. Live entertainment will also be available. Enjoy flying kites or bike riding? There will be plenty of room to enjoy the spring day.

The free event takes place Saturday, April 22 from noon until 5 p.m at the Jaycees Fairgrounds. All donations will fund scholarships for students and will also benefit education and mentoring programs.