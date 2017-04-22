× NWS teams to survey storm damage on Sunday

PLEASANT SITE, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville will dispatch two teams to survey storm damage on Sunday.

Teams will focus on two areas where they suspect damage caused during Saturday’s powerful storms was done by a tornado or very strong straight-lined winds.

The first team will survey damage in Franklin County, where numerous reports of damage came in from around Pleasant Site in the northwestern part of the county. A second team will survey damage in northwestern Cullman County near the Battleground community.

Emergency managers in Jackson County are also planning to survey storm damage in and around the Skyline community near Highway 79.

Tornado warnings were issued for Cullman, Franklin and Jackson Counties during Saturday’s storms and much of north Alabama was under a severe thunderstorm watch for several hours.

WHNT News 19 will update this story with more information as National Weather Service teams complete their surveys.