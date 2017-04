× March for Babies & Run for Babies for Madison County cancelled due to weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Due to weather conditions, officials with the March for Babies and Run for Babies for Madison County have decided to cancel the fundraiser.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at Charger Park in UAH. There is no word yet on when the event will be rescheduled.

WHNT will update you with the latest on this event as more information becomes available.