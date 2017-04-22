× FDA recalls Lay’s jalapeño flavored kettle chips due to possible Salmonella

Huntsville, Ala. – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall on several brands of chips, including the Lay’s jalapeño flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The FDA says Salmonella could possibly be in the seasoning.

The recall also includes jalapeño flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. For a full list of affected products, click here.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others.

Contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information regarding the recall during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For product reimbursement, consumers can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com.