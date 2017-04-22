Elizabeth Thomas’ family and friends ask for privacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video COLUMBIA, Tenn. - It's now been a full day since 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas was reunited with her family. The teen and her former teacher were found in a remote area in northern California on Thursday. The family wants to thank the nation for staying vigilant and keeping Elizabeth's face out there.

During the search for her they were interviewed daily. But now that she's back, they are in a new phase and asking for privacy.

"I ask that people give the Thomas family their space. They are going through an absolute roller coaster of emotions at the moment," said Caleb Banks.

Banks thinks it's time for the public to give them some space.