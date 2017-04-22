Elizabeth Thomas’ family and friends ask for privacy

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - It's now been a full day since 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas was reunited with her family.
The teen and her former teacher were found in a remote area in northern California on Thursday.
The family wants to thank the nation for staying vigilant and keeping Elizabeth's face out there.
During the search for her they were interviewed daily. But now that she's back, they are in a new phase and asking for privacy.
"I ask that people give the Thomas family their space. They are going through an absolute roller coaster of emotions at the moment," said Caleb Banks.
Banks thinks it's time for the public to give them some space.
"This family has been going through this for almost a month and a half and with something like that you have to mindful of their feelings," said Banks.
He said the teen needs to re-acclimate into the community after being on the run with her accused kidnapper Tad Cummins.
While it's time for Elizabeth to heal, it's also time for the family to get back to normal. They've been in the national spotlight for 40 days.
"They've been bombarded with TBI, FBI, reporters, friends, family and everybody. They haven't really had time to talk to anybody," Banks explained.
"They were essentially going into seclusion once they had her back because they did want to be out of the spotlight and to just enjoy being with her," said District Attorney General Brent Cooper.
The family isn't the only ones trying to lay low, Cooper is too.
He plans to stay quiet about his criminal case against Cummins.
"Because it can taint perspective jurors and it can just cause a lot more problems than it can fix," explained Cooper.
Cummins is expected to be in federal court in Sacramento on Monday.
He is facing a federal charge of crossing state lines with a minor with the intent to have sex.
