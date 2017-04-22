× Downtown Huntsville Inc. presents ‘Paddle the Canal’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The first ever ‘Paddle the Canal” event takes place today and continues tomorrow!

It’s set to take place in Rotary Plaza, just next to the Embassy Suites hotel downtown. This is a time trial event and the “race track” goes down the canal to Thrasher Memorial Fountain and back.

It’s going to be a fun event with expert, novice and costume categories plus free concerts, food trucks and a craft beer garden. The festivities are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

You can still purchase untimed registrations at the merchandise table on Saturday morning at the Start/Finish line.