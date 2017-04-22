× Cullman County authorities capture escaped inmate in Mississippi

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have captured Christopher Williams, an inmate who walked off from a work release detail at Live Haul Products Thursday afternoon. He was located and arrested in Belmont, Mississippi.

“We have been following leads on the suspect from almost the moment he walked off and we were constantly getting tips on his location and in the end this suspect could not outrun the deputies actively in the field searching for him” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all Mississippi Law Enforcement who assisted in the arrest of Mr. Williams.