BREAKING OVERNIGHT: One arrested in shooting at Wild Bill’s Bar and Grill in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Officers with the Madison Police Department report one person was shot at Wild Bill’s Bar and Grill.

Officials say they already have one in custody, and HEMSI is treating the patient. At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The shooting happened sometime after midnight.

Wild Bill’s is in the Madison Village Shopping Center on Madison Boulevard.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this webpage as we gather more details.