GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - Crews continue to be on the scene of a dock fire on Lake Guntersville.

The call went out early Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. According to Guntersville police, about 23 boats were damaged. No injuries have been reported.

The fire happened near Top O' the River restaurant on Lake Guntersville.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

