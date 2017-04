Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Cancer Society is gearing up to host the 13th annual Belles & Beaus Ball.

The event will take place August 19th from 6 - 11 p.m. at the US Space & Rocket Center.

Honorees will be announced next week.

With over 600 guests, this is one of the most prominent, exciting fundraising events in the area. The evening will be packed with top-notch entertainment, delicious food, exciting auctions and much more.

There are limited spots and tickets sell out fast so don't wait!