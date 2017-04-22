A few strong to severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon

Before you think about changing your weekend plans (or cancelling them completely), there are some important things you should know about the potentially stormy weather:

The timelines still may need to be adjusted.

It will not rain all day Saturday.

The severe weather threat is low, but the chance of getting enough rain to interfere with outdoor activities is high enough to have rain gear with you. The most intense storms may contain large hail and strong wind gusts over 60 miles per hour.

Saturday: Expect some showers in the morning and a better chance of more widespread rain and storms from around lunchtime to early evening.

The heavier band of storms arrives after lunchtime in northwestern Alabama and slowly sinks southeast through the evening. (Timing may need to be adjusted a bit through Saturday, so be sure to check back with us from time to time!)

The storms coming through Saturday could bring large hail, strong winds, and a lot of lightning. They most likely weaken some through the late evening hours reducing the severe weather risk farther east.

Your event not listed? We’ve got a lot happening. The Autism Walk in Athens, the Bloomin’ Festival in Cullman, Art on the Lake in Guntersville, etc. Don’t let the chance of rain and storm keep you from supporting an event or a cause. Use Live Alert 19 and the technology in your hands to your benefit! It’s all there for you, and if you need to know something specific to your geographic location, we can “tap you on the shoulder” with push alerts to keep you in the know.

