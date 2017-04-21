× TBI continues to investigate circumstances surrounding Elizabeth Thomas’s disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Now the Thomas family attorneys say Elizabeth Thomas is back home from California, the case of her disappearance is still far from over.

Not only is her accused kidnapper, Tad Cummins, still working his way through California courts and facing multiple federal and local charges, but the investigation is still underway.

TBI agents say some of their own are in California right now. They will interview the tipsters, meet the officers involved in Siskiyou County, and exhaust all leads to find out more about what Cummins and Thomas were up to while they were gone for the past 39 days.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn responded to WHNT News 19’s questions about whether Thomas was angry or reluctant to return: “Once again, this has been a 15-year-old child who has been kidnapped for 6 weeks. You can only imagine what she’s been through. So how can we really expect her to act?” he said.

Gwyn added he doesn’t believe Cummins took Thomas straight to California.

“That would surprise me if they were there the full 39 days, or even the greater part of 39 days,” he said.

Director Gwyn did not answer more questions about where the investigation is leading. But he did say they are looking to find out the route Cummins took, where they stopped, and what his true plans were.

“Other than kidnapping, we know he had that planned. Past that– we will just figure the rest out through the investigation,” he said.

They also want to know if anyone was helping Cummins along the way. Agents urge you to contact your local authorities if you have any useful information.

“We will turn over every rock,” said Gwyn.

TBI officials explained that they employ a victim service coordinator to help in times like these.

Her services have been made available to the Thomas family.

“Her primary duty is to do a needs assessment and then marry them up with whatever resources she has found,” said Illana Tate, TBI Executive Officer.

Investigators say they are working hard to learn more about the case, and to give Thomas the assistance she needs.