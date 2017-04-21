× Scottsboro Municipal Airport is looking for funds for AWOS part

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The airport’s automated weather observing system’s central processor is on its last leg.

“It’s not repairable in case it went out. They’re starting to have more of these fail with the type of system we have,” said Ty Towery, manager of the airport.

AWOS is important for pilots flying in and out of the airport.

“General aviation pilots as well as the corporate jets need to know the ceilings so that they will know if the clouds are high enough for them to get in and land,” said Towery.

Tracking weather is vital for pilots and this system makes them aware of several different conditions.

“If there’s thunder storms at the airport or in the vicinity of the airport. If it’s within a five or 30 mile radius. It will tell you where the convected activity or lightning is and what direction, which quadrant, whether it’s Southeast, North or whatever.”

The airport is acting quickly so they won’t be without the system if something were to happen.

“The city provides all the funding for us to provide services to pilots both corporate and the other general pilots that come into this airport,” said Towery.

Which of course helps the economy of the city.

“If we could provide good services to corporate and general aviation pilots and their passengers, that’s a big plus for this area.”

The airport is waiting for a decision from city council.