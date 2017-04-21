× Repurposing, Recycling Food is the Latest Trend to Reduce Waste

Let’s face it, we are all guilty of throwing out food when it feels like we just spent so much of our hard earned money on groceries!

A new movement is underway to recycle and repurpose all parts of the ingredients we cook with.

Here is what you can do to help stop the waste!

Agern’s Executive Chef Gunnar Gíslason is internationally known for his cooking style, curious nature and a knack for turning food that most would throw in the trash into edible treasures.

One of his cooking staples is this powder, made from the scraps of 20 different vegetables including celery tops, carrot skins and onion peels.

“Everything is about not throwing away something that you could possibly use,” said Gíslason.

The vegetable powder is made here at Baldor Specialty Foods in the Bronx.

Repurposing and recycling every part of their produce is a challenge they took on in 2015 after realizing they were generating a 150,000 pounds of vegetable scraps every week.

Changing the culture around the way we treat food has to be part of the discussion.

Discarded produce now becomes “sparcs” – scraps spelled backwards.

“We’re proud to say that 100% of food that goes for production at Baldor never makes it to landfill. its either consumed by human or animal.”

In this country, 40% of food winds up in a landfill. That wasted food costs a family of four about two thousand dollars a year.

So if global food waste, not just in the US but across the world were its own country. It would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after the US and China.

New York’s Haven’s Kitchen Cafe and Culinary School considers repurposing food an important ingredient in their mission.

“You’re always trying to cut cost and utilize as much as you can of a product. Now I look at vegetables and fruits and what can we do differently.”

They bake a popular café treat with Baldor’s Sparcs, their famous carrot cookies.

It is a much more satisfying end of the line for produce, better for our tastebuds, our wallets, and our planet.

The NRDC says 1 in 6 Americans don’t have a sufficient amount of food to eat.

Reducing food waste by just 15 % would be enough food to feed more than 25 million every year.