Randolph School student organizes 4K to bring awareness to obesity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Studies show Alabama is one of the leading states in high obesity rates. One student is trying to help with that statistic by using her passion of running to inspire others.

Some use their hobby as a release, a de-stressor, but some also use it to encourage others.

“I really wanted to do something for the community, but I wanted to be passionate about it,” said event organizer, Nisha Mailapur.

Last summer, Nisha attended one of her father’s Bariatric seminars at Huntsville Hospital. She said hearing the inspirational stories of others and how they’ve overcome obesity–sparked an idea.

“I am a runner, so connecting my new-found curiosity for this health issue and running, I came up with the 4K,” said Nisha.

The “Say No to Obesity” 4K is over 200 people strong. Nisha runs cross-country in the fall and outdoor track and field in the spring.

As a runner most of the year, she just wants this to help be a turning point in people’s lives.

“It’s not about sculpting the perfect body, it’s not about being skinny,” said Nisha. “It’s about taking these daily preventable measures such as eating, exercise, dieting…all that stuff to try to prevent obesity. Because in the end, obesity is preventable and if there’s hope in that, I hope people take advantage.”

The 4K does allow day-of registration. The run will be held Saturday, April 22 at 8 a.m. The race will start at the Buffalo Wild Wings in the Valley Bend shopping center and finish at the Huntsville Hospital Jones Valley Wellness Center.