Huntsville company wants to detect enemy aircraft and cancer.

Huntsville, Ala. - Living in this part of the country means you almost certainly have seen weather radar pictures tracking storms. That's one kind of radar image, another would be what engineers see when they work with complex missile systems, or even unmanned aerial vehicles.

For all of those, radar detection is a big deal, because it is difficult. "But that's what we enjoy doing. We're trying to solve really hard problems," said Stephanie Cunningham, the Vice President of Huntsville's Eikon Research.

The small company was created just three years ago. It was intended as a company to work on radar from the beginning.

Developing better radar to track unmanned aircraft in the clutter of the sky is a priority. There's also another, parallel goal, and that's to develop radar that would be used by medical technicians to find hard-to-detect breast cancer.

"So the similarity comes in when you are trying to do your detection, are trying to detect the target, and the radar is very similar to trying to detect cancer in a mammogram image," said Stephanie.

Developing military radars is hard enough, but maybe easier than doing it for a medical application.

"There are certain types of cancer that it's very difficult to detect," said Pete Kirkland, the President of Eikon. Pete is referring to Lobular breast cancers which are among the hardest to detect. They usually affect women older than 60, and early detection is crucial for the patients treatment and survival.

For the engineers at Eikon there is a complication for ramping up to full speed with medical radar.

"Military is what we're more comfortable with and that's what all of our back rounds are in, and we have several projects that are funded through military technology. The medical technology is a little harder to get your foot in the door," said Stephanie Cunningham. She added that everyone at the company is having to work to understand more about anatomy and the medical world.

No matter how difficult it is, Eikon is a company that plans to continue working in both directions.

A radar for the military and a radar for medical use, are both life savers. "If we can develop a sensor that can detect lobular cancer, that would be a major step. But, if we can develop a system that detects a UAV carrying a weapon or a mortar or whatever, that's equally important," said Pete Kirkland.