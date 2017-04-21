How storms Friday evening and Saturday could impact your plans

Before you think about changing your weekend plans (or cancelling them completely), there are some important things you should know about the potentially stormy weather:

The timelines still may need to be adjusted.

It will not rain all night tonight nor all day Saturday.

The severe weather threat is low, but the chance of getting enough rain to interfere with outdoor activities is high enough to have rain gear with you.

Here’s the long and short of it:

Friday: areas of rain and storms continue through the evening hours. A few storms may become strong during the middle of the afternoon, but the severe weather risk is quite low.

Some storms could bring hail and strong winds along with dangerous lightning. On the other hand, many communities won't get a single drop of rain Friday. It's not a 100% guarantee of a soaking rain Friday afternoon and evening!

The Storm Prediction Center's outlook shows a *MARGINAL RISK* of severe storms. That means the risk is relatively low because the coverage of storms is relatively low.

Saturday: expect some showers in the morning and a better chance of more widespread rain and storms from around lunchtime to early evening.

As expected, the storm timeline has shifted a bit for Saturday; they likely arrive later than originally expected. Having said that, look out for some 'scattered' showers and storms in the morning hours, but the heavier band of storms arrives after lunchtime in northwestern Alabama and slowly sinks southeast through the evening.

The storms coming through Saturday could bring large hail, strong winds, and a lot of lightning. They most likely weaken some through the late evening hours reducing the severe weather risk farther east.

