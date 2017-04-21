Healing for community begins after Elizabeth Thomas found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Now that the search is over, the district attorney general in Maury County and the U.S. attorney are hard at work.

While it's a relief that Elizabeth is safe, this is just the beginning stages of the case.

Brent Cooper told WHNT News 19's Chelsea Brentzel that this is a time to celebrate, but he hopes there is another celebration later on.

His goal is to convict Tad Cummins on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor here in Tennessee.

He says in order to do so, he has to be careful about what he releases about the case.

"We did release a lot of information that we normally wouldn't have released," explained District Attorney General Brent Cooper. "It was all done with the hope and the intent that it would lead to them being found."

Now that 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas is back in the state of Tennessee and her accused kidnapper Tad Cummins is behind bars, gears are switching for DA General Cooper.

"We are in a different phase. Now it is time to start looking at 'What does our case look like in a court room?'," he said.

Cooper said that when you are trying a criminal case it's typical to not release many details. "Now we shift into let's protect our case and keep it as clean as possible and with as few legal issues as possible before we actually get in the courtroom."

As for Elizabeth, Cooper said it's important for her to have space. "We aren't going to go hard at her right now to do anything. We just hope she does realize that Mr. Cummins was in the wrong."

Cooper said his first job is bringing Tad Cummins to justice.

He said it could take time for Thomas to fully understand what has happened and he is willing to help her anyway he can. "I hope that she would just cooperate with us and just be honest with us and let the system handle this the way it should be."​

Cooper anticipates that Cummins' attorney will attempt to seek a change of venue for trial due to the media attention on this case.

Forty days later, as the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas ends, several loose threads still remain in the story.

People who live in Columbia are relieved Elizabeth Thomas is back in the state of Tennessee.

It's time for not only Elizabeth and her family to heal, but also those who live Maury County.

"I'll tell you what it's really amped up in the last 24 hours. We are kind of the media center of the universe. For good reason, it's a great story that we've finally found her," said resident Brian Adams.

Adams has lived in Columbia for 15 years. "It's been a topic of conversation in every restaurant and everywhere around town for the last five weeks."

Adams says the story of Thomas' disappearance has prompted plenty of community conversation. "I think in some ways it brings the community closer and I know that seems a little weird but people have talked about it and spread a lot of good conversation."

Steven Pesante is visiting from California and he's familiar with the area where Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were found. "I'm a scout leader so that's one of the areas that we've gone up into to go hiking and camping."

Pesante thinks it's clear why Cummins chose Cecilville. "The area they went in they went to one of the more lightly populated areas in the Western United States. It does make sense in that way if you want to be left alone and there's not a lot of people that will probably inquire about your business."

The district attorney general said we shouldn't expect to learn many details about what happened during the disappearance just yet. He said those will come out in the courtroom.