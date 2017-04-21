Family attorney says Elizabeth Thomas is finally home, safe with family and friends

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – Elizabeth Thomas is finally home with her family and friends. The Thomas family attorney released a statement regarding her recovery from the traumatic ordeal.

“Elizabeth Thomas is in a safe location with family and friends where she is comfortable and resting.

She is being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma. There is no doubt that she has suffered severe emotional trauma and that her process of recovery is only just beginning.

The family is extremely grateful for the thoughts and prayers of the nation and asks sincerely for those continued prayers as Elizabeth becomes able to process the last 39 days. The family asks for privacy as this journey begins.

On a personal note, I met Elizabeth for the first time. I was taken aback by who she is. Elizabeth is a little child. She could easily pass for 12. The primary photo used and reprinted so many times by law enforcement, the media, and even our office, is inaccurate. She is a little girl in every sense of the word. This was the abduction of an impressionable, little child.”

S. Jason Whatley, Attorney