Creekside Elementary has a "hat day" to raise money for Ashleigh Jones

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Students across the Limestone County School District wanted to do something, anything to help Ashleigh Jones and her family.

“Johnson Elementary wanted to do a hat day for her and students bring a dollar to wear a hat and word spread across the county. So all the schools wanted to do the same thing,” said Matt Scott, Principal of Creekside Elementary.

Creekside Elementary school is also part of the district.

Principal Matt Scott contacted parents Thursday night and Friday morning to let them know they were trying to raise money for Ashleigh.

“I think it’s very important for our students to reach out and we’re all one big community.”

Scott said Creekside raised $3,200 during their hat day.

“I think this is something we do a lot in Limestone County. We do a lot for each other. Anytime that something happens in our district, we always come to bat for each other because it’s the right thing to do.”

A gesture Scott and the entire district hopes will help a family in need.

“We just want to send our well wishes to her and her family and all the students at Johnson.”

If you want to donate to Ashleigh’s medical fund, her family has set up a GoFundMe page and an account through Redstone Federal Credit Union.