Court hearing cancelled for suspected kidnapper, Cummins now in federal custody

A morning hearing scheduled for Tad Cummins this morning in Siskiyou County, California has been canceled. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken Cummins, the teacher accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas, into custody.

A representative of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says federal authorities took Cummins into custody just before 9:00 local time.

Federal authorities transferred Cummins to Sacramento. He is currently scheduled for an arraignment hearing in federal court Monday.

Now that Cummins is in federal custody, authorities in Siskiyou County don’t expect him to face any local charges.

