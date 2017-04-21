Court hearing cancelled for suspected kidnapper, Cummins now in federal custody
A morning hearing scheduled for Tad Cummins this morning in Siskiyou County, California has been canceled. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken Cummins, the teacher accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas, into custody.
A representative of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says federal authorities took Cummins into custody just before 9:00 local time.
Federal authorities transferred Cummins to Sacramento. He is currently scheduled for an arraignment hearing in federal court Monday.
Now that Cummins is in federal custody, authorities in Siskiyou County don’t expect him to face any local charges.
What’s Next?
- The federal government has 30 days to get an indictment against Cummins from a Grand Jury in Nashville.
- At this time, we understand there is no agreement between federal and state employees as to which agency would prosecute first. The U.S. Attorney and local prosecutors will have to get together to garner that agreement.
- There is no word on when Cummins will be back in Tennessee. It all depends on how court proceedings go. It could be days or weeks.