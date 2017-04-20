WHNT visits third graders at Cherokee Elementary in Guntersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - WHNT News 19 Meteorologist Jake Reed visited the third grade class at Cherokee Elementary School in Guntersville Thursday for a weather presentation.

More than 100 third graders gathered in the gymnasium to learn about geography, severe weather, severe weather safety, clouds, and the difference between weather and climate.

This was a very sharp group - many of them knew exactly where to go during a severe weather situation in order to stay safe.

The third grade class is currently studying weather and space.

Would you like a meteorologist to come speak to your class or classes about weather? Click here to request a speaker or schedule a group tour of the WHNT News 19 studio.