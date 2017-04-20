RCP debuts new concept video of MidCity Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – RCP Companies has released a new conceptual video of the $350 million MidCity development in Huntsville.

The video shows what residents can expect of the mixed-use project, which is under construction at the former Madison Square Mall site on University Drive. The 100-acre community will have 345,000 square feet of specialty retail, 200,000 square feet of high-tech office space, and more than 900 residential units.

MidCity will also feature a 150-room boutique hotel, an outdoor performance venue, and an artisan food hall and market.

Some of the highlights of MidCity include:

MidCity Park: 38-acre public park with an 8,500-seat community amphitheater, a lake and kayak center, bike and running trails, and an outdoor recreation retailer. TopGolf will operate a high-tech driving range there and an “Adrenaline Zone” will operate inside the park.

Additional details about tenants and the project are expected to be released this summer. Much of the businesses at MidCity will be new-to-market.

Read more about the MidCity developments from our news partners at AL.com.