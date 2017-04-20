RCP debuts new concept video of MidCity Huntsville

Photo Gallery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – RCP Companies has released a new conceptual video of the $350 million MidCity development in Huntsville.
The video shows what residents can expect of the mixed-use project, which is under construction at the former Madison Square Mall site on University Drive. The 100-acre community will have 345,000 square feet of specialty retail, 200,000 square feet of high-tech office space, and more than 900 residential units.
MidCity will also feature a 150-room boutique hotel, an outdoor performance venue, and an artisan food hall and market.
Some of the highlights of MidCity include:
- MidCity Park: 38-acre public park with an 8,500-seat community amphitheater, a lake and kayak center, bike and running trails, and an outdoor recreation retailer. TopGolf will operate a high-tech driving range there and an “Adrenaline Zone” will operate inside the park.
- Back Street and West Park Promenade: Shops and restaurants, residential apartments above the retail space, connection to MidCity Park.
- Area 120: High-tech technology office space ideal for research, development and creative companies, a public plaza and meeting hub, and a science and tech accelerator.
- Residential District: Trail connection to MidCity Park, adjacent to shops and restaurants, distinctive architecture and amenities.
- The Point and Jake’s Mews: The “heart” of MidCity Huntsville with a hotel, outdoor performance venue, farm-to-table dining, sidewalk cafes, a food hall and specialty shops.
Additional details about tenants and the project are expected to be released this summer. Much of the businesses at MidCity will be new-to-market.
Read more about the MidCity developments from our news partners at AL.com.