RCP debuts new concept video of MidCity Huntsville

Posted 4:54 am, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 05:11AM, April 20, 2017

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – RCP Companies has released a new conceptual video of the $350 million MidCity development in Huntsville.

The video shows what residents can expect of the mixed-use project, which is under construction at the former Madison Square Mall site on University Drive. The 100-acre community will have 345,000 square feet of specialty retail, 200,000 square feet of high-tech office space, and more than 900 residential units.

MidCity will also feature a 150-room boutique hotel, an outdoor performance venue, and an artisan food hall and market.

Some of the highlights of MidCity include:

  • MidCity Park: 38-acre public park with an 8,500-seat community amphitheater, a lake and kayak center, bike and running trails, and an outdoor recreation retailer. TopGolf will operate a high-tech driving range there and an “Adrenaline Zone” will operate inside the park.
  • Back Street and West Park Promenade: Shops and restaurants, residential apartments above the retail space, connection to MidCity Park.
  • Area 120: High-tech technology office space ideal for research, development and creative companies, a public plaza and meeting hub, and a science and tech accelerator.
  • Residential District: Trail connection to MidCity Park, adjacent to shops and restaurants, distinctive architecture and amenities.
  • The Point and Jake’s Mews: The “heart” of MidCity Huntsville with a hotel, outdoor performance venue, farm-to-table dining, sidewalk cafes, a food hall and specialty shops.

Additional details about tenants and the project are expected to be released this summer. Much of the businesses at MidCity will be new-to-market.

