More than 100 senior enjoying casting and catching during first ever Senior Fishing Rodeo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than 100 people cast a line into Brahan Spring Park’s water during the first ever Senior Fishing Rodeo on Thursday morning.

“You gotta catch them under their fin, they got fins and as long as you don’t hit one of those, you’re good,” Fisherman Ivey Townsend said.

Townsend’s been reeling them in for as long as he can remember.

“Had to go fishing to eat,” Townsend said.

Townsend wowed the crowd with his large catch merely minutes after the fishing rodeo began.

“Ain’t no secret, just some chicken liver,” Townsend said when asked about his strategy.

Townsend seemed to meet his match in the lady fishing next to him, Barbara Weaver. For her, fishing is merely a hobby of her’s and her husband’s, they go often. She reeled in catfish as quickly as Townsend which kept her husband busy all morning.

“I don’t like taking the catfish off,” Weaver said about asking her husband to take the fish off the hook. “I don’t mind taking the other fish off but I don’t like taking the catfish off.”

The Senior Fishing Rodeo didn’t draw just skilled anglers, but people like Randy Roberson, just enjoying the sunshine.

“Whenever I fish for catfish I always kind of hope I don’t catch them because they’re so ‘ugh,'” Roberson said. “Matter of fact, that’s why I’ve got my gloves with me in case I accidentally catch a catfish.”

Townsend’s okay if Roberson doesn’t get a big catch, he’s trying to keep his bucket full.

“I’m going to eat these,” Townsend said.

Huntsville Parks and Recreation and Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center hosted this event. They awarded prizes for heaviest fish, most fish and oldest fisher to catch a fish.