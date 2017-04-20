KidCam! Homeschool Weather Watchers talk up a storm at Space and Rocket Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

My fascination with meteorology began when I was 5 years old, and it seems that these youngsters have caught the "weather bug" as well!

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center "Weather Watchers" invited me to come talk to them about how meteorologists analyze weather maps and generate weather forecasts, and I jumped at the opportunity. We talked about my favorite weather tools (including lots of discussions about radar!) and how meteorologists track severe weather.

The "Weather Watchers" are incredibly smart! They range in age from 6 to 12 years old, but they were asking questions and understanding concepts that I didn't learn about until I was in college.

With these kids learning at a young age the facets of meteorology -- and how the science of weather on Earth can be applied to other planets -- the future is very bright for science exploration both within and out of this world!