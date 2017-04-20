× House to vote on day care regulation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives will vote on a watered-down day care regulation bill after pushback from some churches to ending an exemption for faith-based facilities.

Representatives will debate the bill Thursday.

According to VOICES for Alabama’s Children, Alabama is one of seven states that broadly exempt faith-based day cares from regulation.

Rep. Pebblin Warren had sought to end the exemption she said left children vulnerable to neglect, but the proposal had opposition from some church facilities.

Warren says the substitute bill will end the exemption for new facilities, but grandfather in all existing ones.

Exempt facilities do not have to comply with state childcare regulations such as worker-to-child ratios. The Department of Human Resources says about half of day cares in the state are uninspected.