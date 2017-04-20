Former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster fails drug test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - The rough pre-draft process continues for former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster.

Before being sent home from the combine in Indianapolis, Foster took a drug test that was later given a failing grade, NFL.com reported Thursday.

The report stated Foster's urine test was reported as "diluted." Under the league's drug policy, diluted tests are treated as positive tests. Foster told NFL.com he thinks the issue was the result of food poisoning and prescribed medication to help hydration.

