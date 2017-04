× Falkville woman dies in crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala.-A single-vehicle crash Thursday in Morgan County claimed the life of a Falkville woman.

The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. on Morgan County 55, four miles west of Falkville.

Debra Skinner Hollingsworth, 62, was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet SUV she was driving left the roadway and hit a culvert. Hollingsworth was not using a seat belt. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.