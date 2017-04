Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - Only one Alabama player outdid defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne in any of the three primary strength lifts during the Crimson Tide's spring testing.

While Payne recorded the top numbers on the team in both the bench press and the power clean, the top squat was posted by redshirt freshman offensive guard Deonte Brown.

Only five Alabama players squatted more than 545 pounds. Brown did 675 pounds, 40 pounds more than anyone else on the team.

