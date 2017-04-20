Dead insects, expired meat products, and dirty dishes in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Wok-N-Roll Score of: 88
115 Edgewood Drive, Florence
Violations:
- Dirty dishes stacked with clean dishes
- No date mark on expired beef, cooked eel, cooked shrimp, chopped cabbage and lettuce-- 10 day notice given
Legends Steakhouse Score of: 76
201 N. Seminary Street, Florence
Violations:
- Pans of green beans, broccoli casserole, sweet potatoes, macaroni, and rice sitting cold in container meant for warming
- Walk-in-cooler much warmer than required temperature
- Dirty meat slicer
- No date mark on prime rib, meat loaf, baked potatoes, sweet potatoes-- 10 day notice given
Casa Blanca Score of: 86
7830 Hwy 72 W Madison
Violations:
- Dead insects found in container that holds taco bowl shells
- Several cracked containers holding food
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Old Towne Beer Exchange Score of: 99
301 E. Holmes Ave. Suite 1, Huntsville