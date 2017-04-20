Burglary suspect identity being sought by Muscle Shoals police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - Police have a string of burglaries they are investigating. One of those crimes was captured in the last couple of weeks on camera.

During the dark of night, Muscle Shoals police said this man burglarized a business.

On April 6th, investigator state the man seen in these pictures broke into Crossroads Building Supply.

Once the man got into the east Avalon Avenue location, police said he smashed a safe. Business owners told police the man got away with a wad of cash which was inside.

Muscle Shoals police would like to identify who this guy is.

Russellville police are picking up this week’s most wanted.

Dallas McDonald is wanted on a grand jury indictment for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marion Johnson is also wanted on a grand jury indictment for theft of property.

Russellville police are holding warrants for Michael Glass. He is wanted on a grand jury indictment for possession of a forged instrument and theft of property.

Call or text now with your anonymous information. The tip line phone number is (256)386-8685.

Tips can also be texted to 274637, simply send your information in the message. If texting, please specify which case you are informing operators about.

The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for all information which leads to an arrest.