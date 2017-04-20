× BREAKING: Clay County authorities search for stolen car with child inside

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities in Clay County are looking for the woman who took a vehicle from an area post office with a one-year-old child inside.

Investigators have identified the woman as 29-year-old Tiara Ingram. They say she and the child are in a 2003 silver Pontiac Grand Prix 4-door car. The car has tinted windows. The tag number of the vehicle is #43CR742.

The alert says Ingram is mentally impaired.

The incident happened in a post office in Lineville.

Investigators don’t know what direction Ingram may be traveling.

At this time, we do not have a picture of Ingram or the child inside the vehicle. We will work to get those images as soon as they are released.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the the Lineville Police Department at 256-396-2633.